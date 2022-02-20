Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 visits USS Mobile Bay

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2022) Rear Adm. Jeffrey Anderson, left, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, and Capt. Jeremy Gray, from Cincinnati, commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), cut a cake in honor of Mobile Bay’s 50th birthday. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

