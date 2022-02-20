Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 visits USS Mobile Bay [Image 3 of 3]

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 visits USS Mobile Bay

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2022) Rear Adm. Jeffrey Anderson, left, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, and Capt. Jeremy Gray, from Cincinnati, commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), cut a cake in honor of Mobile Bay’s 50th birthday. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 09:18
    Photo ID: 7061477
    VIRIN: 220220-N-CO548-1375
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 282.67 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 visits USS Mobile Bay [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMSDF Towada and Myoko conduct a RAS with Mobile Bay
    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 visits USS Mobile Bay
    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 visits USS Mobile Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mobile Bay
    CG 53
    CSG 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT