Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 visits USS Mobile Bay

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2022) Rear Adm. Jeffrey Anderson, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, visits the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

