PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2022) Rear Adm. Jeffrey Anderson, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, visits the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 09:18
|Photo ID:
|7061476
|VIRIN:
|220220-N-CO548-1339
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|247.12 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 visits USS Mobile Bay [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
