    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 visits USS Mobile Bay [Image 2 of 3]

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 visits USS Mobile Bay

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2022) Rear Adm. Jeffrey Anderson, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, visits the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 09:18
    Photo ID: 7061476
    VIRIN: 220220-N-CO548-1339
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 247.12 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 visits USS Mobile Bay [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

