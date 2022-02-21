Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Palehorse Conducts Training Readiness in Greece [Image 24 of 34]

    Task Force Palehorse Conducts Training Readiness in Greece

    STEFANOVIKEIO, GREECE

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Green of Echo Troop, 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment prepares to fuel an AH-64E Apache at Stefanovikeio Air Base, Greece, Feb. 21, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 10:07
    This work, Task Force Palehorse Conducts Training Readiness in Greece [Image 34 of 34], by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS

    AH-64 Apache

    M978 HEMTT 2500 gallon fuel tanker

    TAGS

    chinook
    army aviation
    AH-64
    air cavalry
    aviation
    StrongerTogether

