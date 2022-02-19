Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 8]

    Replenishment-at-Sea

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    220219-N-CD319-1148 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Eduardo Gerardo operates as a signalman during a Replenishment at Sea with the USNS Matthew Perry aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    USS Sampson
    Combat Readiness
    Navy
    North Pacific Ocean

