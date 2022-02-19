220219-N-CD319-1148 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Eduardo Gerardo operates as a signalman during a Replenishment at Sea with the USNS Matthew Perry aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 07:21
|Photo ID:
|7061420
|VIRIN:
|220219-N-CD319-1148
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|123.37 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
