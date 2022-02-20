Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sampson Guam Visit [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Sampson Guam Visit

    GUAM

    02.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    220220-N-CD319-1026 APRA HARBOR GUAM (Feb. 20, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Destini Jones heaves line during Sea-and-Anchor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

