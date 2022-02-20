220220-N-CD319-1069 APRA HARBOR GUAM (Feb. 20, 2022) Sailors man the rails during Sea-and-Anchor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 06:56 Photo ID: 7061389 VIRIN: 220220-N-CD319-1069 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 321.14 KB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sampson Guam Visit [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.