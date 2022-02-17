USS Porter (DDG 78) All Hands

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom (Feb. 17, 2022) – Sailors gather on the flight deck for an all hands call with the ships commanding officer, Cmdr. Christopher Petro while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 17, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

