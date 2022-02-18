SEMBAWANG, SINGAPORE (Feb. 18, 2022) -- Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) makes a brief stop for logistics in Singapore Feb. 18. Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Leslie Hull-Ryde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 01:25 Photo ID: 7061262 VIRIN: 220218-N-YQ181-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 892.9 KB Location: SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) moors at Sembawang for a quick logistics stop [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.