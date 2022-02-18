Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) moors at Sembawang for a quick logistics stop [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) moors at Sembawang for a quick logistics stop

    SINGAPORE

    02.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SEMBAWANG, SINGAPORE (Feb. 18, 2022) -- Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) makes a brief stop for logistics in Singapore Feb. 18. Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Leslie Hull-Ryde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 01:25
    Photo ID: 7061261
    VIRIN: 220218-N-YQ181-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) moors at Sembawang for a quick logistics stop [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) moors at Sembawang for a quick logistics stop
    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) moors at Sembawang for a quick logistics stop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG 62
    Singapore
    Fitzgerald
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT