    Hurricane Hunters venture west [Image 10 of 10]

    Hurricane Hunters venture west

    MATHER, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Nate Wordal, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron pilot at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., steers a WC-130J Super Hercules during a mission out of Mather Air Field, Calif., Feb. 19, 2022. The 53rd WRS is spending 13 weeks on the West Coast in support of the Atmospheric River Reconnaissance program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

