Spc. Janoa Zay from the Mich. Medical Detachment and Sgt. Brandan McFarland from the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment certify for the biennial TC 8-800 Medical Education and Demonstration of Individual Competence (MEDIC) at Fort Custer, Mich., Feb 12, 2022. The MEDIC certification enables combat medics to perform life-saving measures in the field. (Photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler, 126 Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.20.2022 20:02 Photo ID: 7061213 VIRIN: 220212-Z-VL138-002 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 3.79 MB Location: FORT CUSTER, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers perform TC 8-800 MEDIC certification [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.