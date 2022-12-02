Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers perform TC 8-800 MEDIC certification [Image 2 of 4]

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers perform TC 8-800 MEDIC certification

    FORT CUSTER, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Public Affairs Operations Center

    Spc. Janoa Zay from the Mich. Medical Detachment and Sgt. Brandan McFarland from the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment certify for the biennial TC 8-800 Medical Education and Demonstration of Individual Competence (MEDIC) at Fort Custer, Mich., Feb 12, 2022. The MEDIC certification enables combat medics to perform life-saving measures in the field. (Photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler, 126 Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 20:02
    Photo ID: 7061213
    VIRIN: 220212-Z-VL138-002
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: FORT CUSTER, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers perform TC 8-800 MEDIC certification [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEDIC
    Fort Custer
    Michigan Medical Detachment
    TC 8-800

