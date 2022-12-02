Sgt. Joshua Scissons and Spc. Bryan Coker from the Michigan Medical Detachment re-certify for the biennial TC 8-800 Medical Education and Demonstration of Individual Competence (MEDIC) at Fort Custer, Mich., Feb 12, 2022. The MEDIC certification enables combat medics to perform life-saving measures in the field. (Photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler, 126 Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2022 20:02
|Photo ID:
|7061211
|VIRIN:
|220212-Z-VL138-001
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT CUSTER, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers perform TC 8-800 MEDIC certification [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT