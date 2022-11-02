Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Pope Visits 14 Locations during World Tour [Image 15 of 15]

    Team Pope Visits 14 Locations during World Tour

    POPE FIELD, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sydney Knizekewich 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, celebrate a World Tour Feb. 11, 2022, with food, drinks, music and dress from 14 locations. Over 250 people attended and visited Spain, Guatemala, Philippines, China, Japan, Mexico, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Native America, South Africa, Hawaii, Dominican Republic, Cabo Verde, and Columbia.
    (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech Sgt. Sydney Knizekewich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 17:00
    Photo ID: 7061190
    VIRIN: 220211-F-IT804-1001
    Location: POPE FIELD, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Pope Visits 14 Locations during World Tour [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Sydney Knizekewich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg
    Pope Army Airfield
    Diversity and Inclusion
    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group
    43 AMOG
    Team Pope

