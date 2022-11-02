U.S. Air Force Airmen at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, celebrate a World Tour Feb. 11, 2022, with food, drinks, music and dress from 14 locations. Over 250 people attended and visited Spain, Guatemala, Philippines, China, Japan, Mexico, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Native America, South Africa, Hawaii, Dominican Republic, Cabo Verde, and Columbia.
(U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech Sgt. Sydney Knizekewich)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2022 17:01
|Photo ID:
|7061183
|VIRIN:
|220211-F-IT804-1012
|Resolution:
|2266x1511
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|POPE FIELD, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Pope Visits 14 Locations during World Tour [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Sydney Knizekewich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT