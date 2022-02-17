Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV visits Norway [Image 16 of 19]

    SECNAV visits Norway

    VæRNES, NORWAY

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    VÆRNES, Norway (Feb. 17, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Norwegian leadership view a map of locations that have received equipment from the Frigård Cave, part of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway operations, in Værnes Feb. 17, 2022. Secretary Del Toro is in Norway to visit U.S. service members and Norwegian government leaders to reinforce existing bilateral and multilateral security relationships between the U.S. Navy and the Royal Norwegian Navy. The U.S. and Norwegian service members he meets with will participate in Exercise Cold Response 2022. Exercise Cold Response is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 16:51
    Photo ID: 7061172
    VIRIN: 220217-N-SR275-0254
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: VæRNES, NO
    This work, SECNAV visits Norway [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORWAY
    MARINE CORPS
    COLD RESPONSE
    TRONDHEIM
    SECNAV78
    SECNAV DEL TORO

