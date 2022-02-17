SECNAV visits Norway

VÆRNES, Norway (Feb. 17, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Norwegian leadership view a map of locations that have received equipment from the Frigård Cave, part of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway operations, in Værnes Feb. 17, 2022. Secretary Del Toro is in Norway to visit U.S. service members and Norwegian government leaders to reinforce existing bilateral and multilateral security relationships between the U.S. Navy and the Royal Norwegian Navy. The U.S. and Norwegian service members he meets with will participate in Exercise Cold Response 2022. Exercise Cold Response is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

