SECNAV visits Oslo, Norway

OSLO, Norway (Feb. 15, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presents Vice Adm. Nils Andreas Stensønes, director, Norwegian Intelligence Service, with a Legion of Merit award in Oslo, Norway, Feb. 15, 2022. Stensønes received the Legion of Merit award for his prior service as the Chief of the Royal Norwegian Navy and continuous efforts To strengthen US-Norwegian mil-to-mil relationships. Secretary Del Toro is in Norway to visit U.S. service members and Norwegian government leaders to reinforce existing bilateral and multilateral security relationships between the U.S. Navy and the Royal Norwegian Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

