    SECNAV visits Oslo, Norway [Image 5 of 6]

    SECNAV visits Oslo, Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    OSLO, Norway (Feb. 14, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presents an award for physical fitness to U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Security Guard, Detachment Oslo in Oslo, Norway, Feb. 14, 2022. Secretary Del Toro is in Norway to visit U.S. service members and Norwegian government leaders to reinforce existing bilateral and multilateral security relationships between the U.S. Navy and the Royal Norwegian Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

    This work, SECNAV visits Oslo, Norway [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORWAY
    MARINE CORPS
    II MEF
    OSLO
    SECNAV78
    SECNAV DEL TORO

