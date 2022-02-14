SECNAV visits Oslo, Norway

OSLO, Norway (Feb. 14, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks about his career in the U.S. Navy and his current role with U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Security Guard, Detachment Oslo in Oslo, Norway, Feb. 14, 2022. Secretary Del Toro is in Norway to visit U.S. service members and Norwegian government leaders to reinforce existing bilateral and multilateral security relationships between the U.S. Navy and the Royal Norwegian Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

