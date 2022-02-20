Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flintlock Open Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Flintlock Open Ceremony

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salgado Rivera 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Côte d'Ivoire Gen. Allah Kouamé Joseph, AILCT commandant, gives his remarks during the opening ceremony for Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on Feb. 20, 2022. This year, Flintlock is hosted by Côte d'Ivoire. The exercise is designed to strengthen the ability of key partner nations in the region to counter violent extremist organizations, collaborate across borders, and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 16:11
    Photo ID: 7061077
    VIRIN: 220220-A-HX098-0091
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: CI
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock Open Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Operations
    Flintlock
    2022
    FL22

