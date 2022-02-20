Flintlock Open Ceremony

Côte d'Ivoire Gen. Allah Kouamé Joseph, AILCT commandant, gives his remarks during the opening ceremony for Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on Feb. 20, 2022. This year, Flintlock is hosted by Côte d'Ivoire. The exercise is designed to strengthen the ability of key partner nations in the region to counter violent extremist organizations, collaborate across borders, and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)

