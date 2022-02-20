Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month profile: 2Lt. Maurice Ayidiya [Image 2 of 2]

    Black History Month profile: 2Lt. Maurice Ayidiya

    KNOB NOSTER, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    131st Bomb Wing

    Combat Medic Specialist Maurice Ayidiya served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, with the Wisconsin National Guard, 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment. Ayidiya was deployed from 2003 to 2004 and gained his U.S. citizenship through his service. Today he is a Cyber Warfare Officer with the 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 11:08
    Photo ID: 7060965
    VIRIN: 220220-Z-F3883-1002
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: KNOB NOSTER, MO, US 
    Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Black History Month profile: 2Lt. Maurice Ayidiya
    Black History Month profile: 2Lt. Maurice Ayidiya

    One Airman's Journey - 2Lt Maurice Ayidiya

    Air National Guard
    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Missouri
    131st Bomb Wing
    Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Base

