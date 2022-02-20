Black History Month profile: 2Lt. Maurice Ayidiya

Combat Medic Specialist Maurice Ayidiya served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, with the Wisconsin National Guard, 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment. Ayidiya was deployed from 2003 to 2004 and gained his U.S. citizenship through his service. Today he is a Cyber Warfare Officer with the 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard. (Courtesy photo)

