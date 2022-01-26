Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross Sailors hold main space fire drill [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ross Sailors hold main space fire drill

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220126-N-UN585-2078 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 26, 2022) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Don Donley, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), simulates activating an aqueous firefighting foam bilge sprinkling system during a main space fire drill aboard the ship, Jan. 26, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 10:06
    Photo ID: 7060961
    VIRIN: 220126-N-UN585-2078
    Resolution: 6347x4231
    Size: 499.39 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross Sailors hold main space fire drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

