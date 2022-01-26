USS Ross Sailors hold main space fire drill

220126-N-UN585-2031 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 26, 2022) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Carlyn Eggers, left, reports to Damage Controlman 2nd Class Don Donley during a main space fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), Jan. 26, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

