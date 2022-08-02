Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross holds a crew-served weapon shoot [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ross holds a crew-served weapon shoot

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220208-N-UN585-2053 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 8, 2022) Chief Gunner's Mate Eduardo Soto, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), fires an M240B machine gun at a target during a crew-served weapon shoot exercise while the ship is underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 8, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 09:54
    Photo ID: 7060956
    VIRIN: 220208-N-UN585-2053
    Resolution: 6567x4378
    Size: 326.99 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross holds a crew-served weapon shoot [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ross holds a crew-served weapon shoot
    USS Ross holds a crew-served weapon shoot
    USS Ross holds a crew-served weapon shoot
    USS Ross holds a crew-served weapon shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    Tracer
    weapon shoot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT