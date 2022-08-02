220208-N-UN585-2025 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 8, 2022) Chief Gunner's Mate Eduardo Soto, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), fires an M240B machine gun at a target during a crew-served weapon shoot exercise while the ship is underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 8, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.20.2022 09:54 Photo ID: 7060953 VIRIN: 220208-N-UN585-2025 Resolution: 6561x4374 Size: 369.64 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross holds a crew-served weapon shoot [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.