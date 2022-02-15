220204-N-UN585-1011 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) Logistics Specialist Seaman Kendall Smith, left, Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Melissa Rodriguez, center, and Seaman Ryan Dozier, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), receive food during a "steel beach" picnic on the ship's flight deck, Feb. 15, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.20.2022 07:09 Photo ID: 7060885 VIRIN: 220215-N-UN585-1011 Resolution: 5878x3919 Size: 754.3 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross holds "steel beach" picnic [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.