220214-N-UN585-2014 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Tony Jolivette, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, is congratulated by Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Joseph Preston following his reenlistment ceremony aboard the ship, Feb. 14, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.20.2022 07:02 Photo ID: 7060883 VIRIN: 220214-N-UN585-2014 Resolution: 5243x3495 Size: 964.12 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross Sailor reenlists [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.