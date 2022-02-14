220214-N-UN585-2011 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), left, presents Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Tony Jolivette, with a USS Ross reenlistment coin during his reenlistment ceremony aboard the ship, Feb. 14, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.20.2022 Photo ID: 7060882 VIRIN: 220214-N-UN585-2011 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA This work, USS Ross Sailor reenlists [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS