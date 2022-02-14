USS Ross Sailor is promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade

220214-N-UN585-1005 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, reads the oath of office with Lt. j.g. Alexander Hildenbrand during his promotion ceremony, Feb. 14, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

