Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross Sailor is promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ross Sailor is promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220214-N-UN585-1005 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, reads the oath of office with Lt. j.g. Alexander Hildenbrand during his promotion ceremony, Feb. 14, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 06:54
    Photo ID: 7060876
    VIRIN: 220214-N-UN585-1005
    Resolution: 5593x3729
    Size: 746.93 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross Sailor is promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ross Sailor is promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade
    USS Ross Sailor is promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade
    USS Ross Sailor is promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    Promotion ceremony
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT