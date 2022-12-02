USS Ross Sailors receive awards

220212-N-UN585-1052 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, presents a Bluejacket of the Quarter plaque to Operations Specialist Seaman Chelsea Wollie on the ship's flight deck, Feb. 12, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

