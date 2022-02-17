52nd AMXS operations at the 86th Air Base Romania

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing Logistic Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils and lubricants flight at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepares to refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 17, 2022. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe that are critical for the timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

