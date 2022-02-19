A Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldier pulls security during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on February 19, 2022. Flintlock fosters a collaborative community across nations. Historically, small- unit tactics include live- fire ranges, mounted and dismounted movements, and reconnaissance. (Photo by Spc. Timothee Buangala)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 16:15
|Photo ID:
|7060559
|VIRIN:
|220219-A-CQ437-1119
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|CI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Timothee Buangala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT