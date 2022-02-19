Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training [Image 7 of 9]

    Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Spc. Timothee Buangala 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldier pulls security during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on February 19, 2022. Flintlock fosters a collaborative community across nations. Historically, small- unit tactics include live- fire ranges, mounted and dismounted movements, and reconnaissance. (Photo by Spc. Timothee Buangala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 16:15
    Photo ID: 7060559
    VIRIN: 220219-A-CQ437-1119
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: CI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Timothee Buangala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training
    Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training
    Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training
    Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training
    Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training
    Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training
    Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training
    Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training
    Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    French
    special forces
    Flintlock
    Côte d'Ivoire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT