Final Afghan evacuees depart Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

Military, Department of Homeland Security and non-Governmental Organization personnel wave at the final bus to depart Liberty Village carrying Afghan evacuees on their way to resettlement as part of Operation Allies Welcome, Feb. 19, 2021, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, provided transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible across the United States. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (Dept. of Homeland Security photo by Greg L. Davis)

