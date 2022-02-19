Flintlock Côte d'Ivoire and French village training

Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldiers conduct movements through a practice village during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on February 19, 2022. Historically, nations that have attended this exercise focused on small-unit tactics that include live-fire ranges, mounted and dismounted movements, and reconnaissance. This year’s Flintlock exercise builds on the success of previous exercises and focus and on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (Photo by Spc. Timothee Buangala)

