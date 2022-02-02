ET3 Cortez reenlistment

220202-N-UN585-2023 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, presents a USS Ross reenlistment coin to Electronics Technician 3rd Class Rafael Cortez during his reenlistment ceremony aboard the ship, Feb. 2, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

