ET3 Cortez reenlistment

220202-N-UN585-2019 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Rafael Cortez, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), recites an oath of enlistment with Lt. Paul Johnson during his reenlistment ceremony aboard the ship, Feb. 2, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

