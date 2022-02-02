Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ET3 Cortez reenlistment [Image 3 of 5]

    ET3 Cortez reenlistment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220202-N-UN585-2019 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Rafael Cortez, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), recites an oath of enlistment with Lt. Paul Johnson during his reenlistment ceremony aboard the ship, Feb. 2, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 11:42
    Photo ID: 7060506
    VIRIN: 220202-N-UN585-2019
    Resolution: 6145x4097
    Size: 769.63 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ET3 Cortez reenlistment [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ET3 Cortez reenlistment
    ET3 Cortez reenlistment
    ET3 Cortez reenlistment
    ET3 Cortez reenlistment
    ET3 Cortez reenlistment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT