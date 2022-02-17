NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Danny Massa, from Utica, N.Y., conducts preventative maintenance on a Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) mount aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 08:55
|Photo ID:
|7060396
|VIRIN:
|220217-N-CO548-1007
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Mobile Bay conducts maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
