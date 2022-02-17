Mobile Bay conducts maintenance

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) Tools used to perform preventative maintenance on a Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) mount aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

