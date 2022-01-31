Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CWOC class 22-03 students jump in for cold-water immersion training [Image 71 of 76]

    CWOC class 22-03 students jump in for cold-water immersion training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A student in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-03 participates in cold-water immersion training Jan. 31, 2022, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training event is the final training event before graduating from the CWOC. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy with support from contractor Veterans Range Solutions. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 23:41
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Cold-Weather Operations Course
    cold-water immersion

