    3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Conducts NTC Rotation 22-04 [Image 2 of 7]

    3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Conducts NTC Rotation 22-04

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Cristina Gomez 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    Advisors assigned to the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade and the Task Force Three participate in training at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022. The advisors are training alongside the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division for the duration of Decisive Action Rotation 22-04. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cristina Gomez)

    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade

