JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Col. Ralph Overland (left), operations section (training) officer-in-charge of First Army Division East, gives a brief during the first Western State Partnership Symposium hosted by the 189th Infantry Brigade Feb. 9, 2022 at the McChord Club, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington. The goal of the symposium was to strengthen regional relationships across the Western State military departments.
|02.09.2022
|02.18.2022 17:18
|7059699
|220209-A-LK945-071
|4604x3227
|2.49 MB
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|1
|0
This work, Cold Steel Hosts Western State Partnership Symposium [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
