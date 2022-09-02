Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Steel Hosts Western State Partnership Symposium [Image 2 of 2]

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Col. Ralph Overland (left), operations section (training) officer-in-charge of First Army Division East, gives a brief during the first Western State Partnership Symposium hosted by the 189th Infantry Brigade Feb. 9, 2022 at the McChord Club, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington. The goal of the symposium was to strengthen regional relationships across the Western State military departments.

    This work, Cold Steel Hosts Western State Partnership Symposium [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Army East
    Cold Steel
    First Army
    First Army West

