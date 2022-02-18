Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District, City of Enid Sign Water Contract Allocating Storage at Kaw Lake

    Tulsa District, City of Enid Sign Water Contract Allocating Storage at Kaw Lake

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Col. Scott S. Preston, commander, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Sen. Jim Inhofe of U.S. Senator from the State of Oklahoma and Mayor George Pankonin of the City of Enid sign a water agreement between the Tulsa District and the City of Enid to allocate water storage from Kaw Lake to the City of Enid. The water agreement will help the City of Enid meet its water supply needs. The Tulsa District has more water storage agreements than any other district in USACE with 60 percent.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 16:56
    Photo ID: 7059697
    VIRIN: 220218-A-CE999-473
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District, City of Enid Sign Water Contract Allocating Storage at Kaw Lake, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Enid
    Tulsa District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT