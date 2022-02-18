JB Charleston Hosts Accelerating the Legacy Event

Chief Master Sgt. Reginald Godbolt, (left), 300th Airlift Squadron, Join Base Charleston, senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Lynda Washington, (center), Georgia National Guard command chief and Chief Master Sgt. Tim Sewell, (right), 563rd Rescue Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, senior enlisted leader speak to young enlisted aviators during the Accelerating the Legacy event at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2022. The Accelerating the Legacy showcase honors the legacy of the heroic Tuskegee Airmen in a two-day event highlighting professional development and community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Maund)

