Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB Charleston Hosts Accelerating the Legacy Event [Image 3 of 4]

    JB Charleston Hosts Accelerating the Legacy Event

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Maund 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Dr. Eugene Richardson, an original Tuskegee Airman, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Col. Callistus Elbourne, 437th Mission Support Group commander, during the Accelerating the Legacy event at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2022. The Accelerating the Legacy showcase honors the legacy of the heroic Tuskegee Airmen in a two-day event highlighting professional development and community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Maund)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 16:35
    Photo ID: 7059668
    VIRIN: 021822-F-SU156-0002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 18.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston Hosts Accelerating the Legacy Event [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua Maund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JB Charleston Hosts Accelerating the Legacy Event
    JB Charleston Hosts Accelerating the Legacy Event
    JB Charleston Hosts Accelerating the Legacy Event
    JB Charleston Hosts Accelerating the Legacy Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    Community Outreach
    Accelerating the Legacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT