JB Charleston Hosts Accelerating the Legacy Event

Dr. Eugene Richardson, an original Tuskegee Airman, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Col. Callistus Elbourne, 437th Mission Support Group commander, during the Accelerating the Legacy event at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2022. The Accelerating the Legacy showcase honors the legacy of the heroic Tuskegee Airmen in a two-day event highlighting professional development and community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Maund)

