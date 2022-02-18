JB Charleston Hosts Accelerating the Legacy Event

Dr. Eugene Richardson, an original Tuskegee Airman, signs a group photo of the Tuskegee Airmen for U.S. Air Force Col. Marc Greene, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, during the Accelerating the Legacy event at JB Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2022. The Accelerating the Legacy showcase honors the legacy of the heroic Tuskegee Airmen in a two-day event highlighting professional development and community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Maund)

