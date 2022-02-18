JB Charleston Hosts Accelerating the Legacy Event

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lynda Washington, Georgia Air National Guard command chief, speaks to young enlisted aviators during a professional development panel during the Accelerating the Legacy event at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2022. The Accelerating the Legacy showcase honors the legacy of the heroic Tuskegee Airmen in a two-day event highlighting professional development and community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Maund)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 16:36
|Photo ID:
|7059666
|VIRIN:
|021822-F-SU156-0031
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
