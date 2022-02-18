Tulsa District, City of Enid sign water storage agreement

Col. Scott S. Preston, commander, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Sen. Jim Inhofe of U.S. Senator from the State of Oklahoma and Mayor George Pankonin of the City of Enid sign a water agreement between the Tulsa District and the City of Enid to allocate water storage from Kaw Lake to the City of Enid. The water agreement will help the City of Enid meet its water supply needs. The Tulsa District has more water storage agreements than any other district in USACE with 60 percent.

