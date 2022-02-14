Your Voice Matters tour comes to Fort Campbell for listening sessions

Fort Campbell military and civilian personnel are invited Feb. 23-24 to share their experiences that have the potential to impact diversity, equity and inclusion at the installation, as well as at the Army level.

