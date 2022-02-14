Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Voice Matters tour comes to Fort Campbell for listening sessions

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Yvette Smith 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Fort Campbell military and civilian personnel are invited Feb. 23-24 to share their experiences that have the potential to impact diversity, equity and inclusion at the installation, as well as at the Army level.

