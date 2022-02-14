Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Soldier’s Family brings 101 years of service to nation [Image 2 of 2]

    101st Soldier’s Family brings 101 years of service to nation

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Chief Warrant Officer Neville Poole, 101st Division Artillery, Airborne Division (Air Assault), is pictured with his wife Eva, Anayah, 12, center, Schirriah the III, 7, left, and Malik, 13, holding Alina. Poole said that as he continues to learn more about the man that started the line of military service in his ancestry, he hopes to continue to share that history with his children. “I think it’s important that we remember those who came before us and made it possible for us to be here,” he said.

    101st Soldier's Family brings 101 years of service to nation
    101st Soldier’s Family brings 101 years of service to nation

    101st Soldier&rsquo;s Family brings 101 years of service to nation

    101st Airborne Division
    Black History Month
    Family legacy
    101st Division Artillery

