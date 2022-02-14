Chief Warrant Officer Neville Poole, 101st Division Artillery, Airborne Division (Air Assault), is pictured with his wife Eva, Anayah, 12, center, Schirriah the III, 7, left, and Malik, 13, holding Alina. Poole said that as he continues to learn more about the man that started the line of military service in his ancestry, he hopes to continue to share that history with his children. “I think it’s important that we remember those who came before us and made it possible for us to be here,” he said.

101st Soldier's Family brings 101 years of service to nation [Image 2 of 2]