Chief Warrant Officer Neville Poole, 101st Division Artillery, Airborne Division (Air Assault) checks a Q-53 Feb. 14 at the DIVARTY footprint. Poole’s Family history of military service goes all the way back to WWII when his grandfather, Nevill Leroy Carpenter, enlisted in the Army in 1938, according to archival records.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 11:12 Photo ID: 7058407 VIRIN: 220214-A-ET253-001 Resolution: 1763x1175 Size: 208.85 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st Soldier’s Family brings 101 years of service to nation [Image 2 of 2], by Sirena Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.