    101st Soldier's Family brings 101 years of service to nation

    101st Soldier’s Family brings 101 years of service to nation

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Sirena Clark 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Chief Warrant Officer Neville Poole, 101st Division Artillery, Airborne Division (Air Assault) checks a Q-53 Feb. 14 at the DIVARTY footprint. Poole’s Family history of military service goes all the way back to WWII when his grandfather, Nevill Leroy Carpenter, enlisted in the Army in 1938, according to archival records.

    101st Soldier’s Family brings 101 years of service to nation
    101st Soldier’s Family brings 101 years of service to nation

    101st Soldier's Family brings 101 years of service to nation

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    Black History Month
    Family legacy
    101st Division Artillery

